The Football Club Climate Alliance was established within the framework of COP29

Within the framework of the COP29 climate conference in Baku, on the initiative of the Azerbaijani football club "Karabakh" with the participation of world-famous teams, the Football Club Climate Alliance was established.

The Alliance was created with the joint organization of "Karabakh" and the European Club Association (ECA) and the support of the COP29 presidency and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UN FCCC).

Along with "Karabakh", the Alliance includes - "Liverpool", "Tottenham" (both Great Britain), "Atletico Madrid", "Real Betis" (both Spain),

"Fenerbahce", "Galatasaray" (both Turkey), "Udinese" (Italy), "Porto" (Portugal), "Flamengo" (Brazil) and "Malmo" (Sweden).

As Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov stated, Azerbaijan is becoming a center for sports events.

He also stressed the importance of making football, which has an audience of 4 billion viewers, part of the climate conference.

President of FC Qarabag Tahir Gozal noted that this initiative aims to “use football in popularizing the fight against climate change.”