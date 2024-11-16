  • contact.az Contact
Environmental activists hold rallies at COP29 site
The news agency Turan

On November 16, at the venue of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) in Baku, environmental activists held rallies demanding that industrialized countries pay for the fight against climate change and respect the rights of people living in forest areas.

A banner with the slogan "Pay up" was unfurled during the action demanding the fulfillment of financial obligations to combat climate change.

Slogans such as "Stop the genocidal fuel!", "Global North governments must pay $5 trillion a year for climate finance!", "No to fossil fuels!", "No to the carbon market!" and others were raised at the event.

Activists tried to draw attention to the importance of financing climate initiatives, especially supporting developing countries that are suffering the most from the consequences of the climate crisis.

Brazilian environmental activists held a rally to defend the rights of people living in forest areas. They chanted slogans such as "Give your promises to the people for COP30!", "Climate now!", and "Demarcation now!"
 

