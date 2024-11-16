Environmental activists hold rallies at COP29 site
On November 16, at the venue of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) in Baku, environmental activists held rallies demanding that industrialized countries pay for the fight against climate change and respect the rights of people living in forest areas.
A banner with the slogan "Pay up" was unfurled during the action demanding the fulfillment of financial obligations to combat climate change.
Slogans such as "Stop the genocidal fuel!", "Global North governments must pay $5 trillion a year for climate finance!", "No to fossil fuels!", "No to the carbon market!" and others were raised at the event.
Activists tried to draw attention to the importance of financing climate initiatives, especially supporting developing countries that are suffering the most from the consequences of the climate crisis.
Brazilian environmental activists held a rally to defend the rights of people living in forest areas. They chanted slogans such as "Give your promises to the people for COP30!", "Climate now!", and "Demarcation now!"
-
-
- Politics
- 16 November 2024 19:28
Politics
-
- 17 November 2024, 12:36
The III Republic Platform (ResPlatforma), a political movement in Azerbaijan, issued a statement on Friday to mark National Revival Day, extending congratulations to the Azerbaijani nation and reflecting on the historical significance of the day.
-
- 17 November 2024, 11:55
November 17 is celebrated in Azerbaijan as National Revival Day. On November 17, 1988 uninterrupted rallies began on the main square of Baku - "Azadliq" (former Lenin Square - ed.) with the demand to ensure the sovereignty over Karabakh. Later, the participants of the rally raised the question of Azerbaijan's independence.
-
- 16 November 2024, 23:08
Norwegian Minister of International Development, Anne Beathe Tvinnereim, who traveled to Baku for COP29, met with political prisoner Gubad Ibadoglu, a professor at the London School of Economics and Dresden University of Technology, who is currently under police surveillance and under house arrest. Minister Tvinnereim, representing the Norwegian government, inquired about the restrictions imposed on Ibadoglu, his health condition, and the progress of the investigation into the charges against him.
-
- 16 November 2024, 21:10
The Baku Initiative on Climate Finance, Investments, and Trade (BICFIT) was launched during COP29’s Finance, Investments, and Trade Day, marking a new effort to bolster climate goals through innovative global collaboration.
Leave a review