Carbon Emissions and Mission in Azerbaijan

Currently, Azerbaijan is hosting the COP-29 Summit of the Parties. As the host, Azerbaijan has committed to reducing carbon emissions by up to 35% by 2030.

This is a global initiative where every participant must first and foremost correctly understand the scale and prospects of this threat to the world. According to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) [1], the decade from 2011 to 2020 was the warmest on record. From 1990 to 2005, carbon dioxide emissions increased by 31%. By 2008, these emissions had increased the radiative warming, contributing to global warming, by 35% compared to 1990. The International Energy Agency’s (IEA) Report [2] emphasizes the importance of investments aimed at combating global climate change, stating: "Global investments in 'clean energy' have increased by 40% since 2020, reaching approximately $1.8 trillion by 2023. However, nearly all recent increases have occurred in developed economies and China. Other developing economies, which are home to 65% of the world’s population and produce about one-third of global GDP, account for less than 15% of 'clean energy' investments.” Given that this figure is unsatisfactory, it is noted that more investments should be directed toward this sector in the coming years to reduce carbon emissions globally. By 2035, only 5% of the total investment needs in the 'clean energy' sector depend on emerging technologies such as low-emission hydrogen, hydrogen-based fuels, and carbon capture and storage [3].

Experience shows that the risks of carbon emissions are higher in resource-rich countries compared to resource-poor ones. States that deeply understand their global mission strive to minimize carbon emissions, actively participating in this process. Scandinavian countries play a particularly active role here.

The Scandinavian Model and Modern Practices

Nordic countries play a crucial role in this process, implementing substantial reforms. They undertake specific commitments, and the measures taken by each Scandinavian country and their defined missions are very significant. The decarbonization measures they implement are essential from the perspectives of statistics and the transition to a green economy.

The Norwegian Example: Norway has managed to expand its GDP through oil revenues while effectively managing the potential ecological risks from waste emissions. Countries that implement parallel development strategies usually avoid "ugly" economic growth. Norway not only expands its GDP but also skillfully manages future risks arising from this growth. Norway aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030, demonstrating its commitment to combating global climate change. By promoting sustainable transportation through incentives and infrastructure, Norway contributes to emissions reduction and improved air quality. The country also prioritizes energy-efficient buildings and smart city planning. Through non-renewable energy resources, Norway has become one of the global leaders in renewable energy production—a remarkable achievement for a resource-rich nation.

Hydropower, known as the backbone of green energy, is the crown jewel of Norway's green energy [4]. Thanks to abundant rainfall and an extensive network of dams, over 95% of Norway’s electricity is generated from hydropower plants. This clean and reliable energy source has been the cornerstone of Norway’s energy production for over a century. Despite being fully dependent on drinking water, Norway aims to reduce carbon emissions by at least 55% by 2030 compared to the 1990s, showcasing its determination in fighting climate change. Investments in renewable energy, electric transportation, and sustainable industries pave the way for a greener future. Hydropower and wind energy account for over 98% of Norway’s electricity production, making carbon neutrality by 2030 an achievable goal.

The Danish Example: In Denmark, 81% of electricity production comes from renewable energy sources. In 2023, Denmark ranked 4th on the Green Future Index [5]. It was the first country to build wind farms, with wind energy now accounting for more than 50% of Denmark’s electricity. The 1970s energy crisis marked a turning point, with Denmark utilizing its abundant wind resources to install the first large-scale wind turbine in 1978 and the world’s first offshore wind farm in 1991. Today, more than half of Denmark’s electricity is generated from wind energy.

The Finnish Example: Renewable energy sources cover 42% of Finland’s total energy consumption. As a country with thousands of lakes and vast forests, Finland is a global leader in the green energy transition. With diverse renewable energy sources and ambitious future targets, bioenergy from wood and wood waste constitutes approximately 40% [6] of the country’s total energy consumption. Finland aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2035, moving confidently towards a greener future by investing in renewable resources, enhancing efficiency, and utilizing existing nuclear power.

The Swedish Example: Renewable energy dominates in Sweden, from wind turbines to solar panels, positioning Sweden as a pioneer in building a sustainable future. Wind energy contributes 40% [7], and a combined 30% comes from solar and hydropower. With numerous rivers and lakes, hydropower supplies over 40% of the country's electricity. Wind energy, which has shown significant growth in recent years, and bioenergy from sustainably managed forests provide additional clean energy. Renewable sources account for more than 60% of Sweden’s total energy consumption, marking a significant achievement. Hydropower represents approximately 43% of Sweden’s total energy production.

Addressing Negative Climate Trends

Current negative trends in the climate, including the disruption of ecological balance, are a harsh reality faced globally, particularly due to carbon emissions. Rising temperatures, extreme weather events, and increasing droughts represent the adverse effects of climate change. Together, these pose a serious threat to the global climate.

The lessons learned from each country’s model for the green transition suggest that every nation must exhibit exemplary behavior in this direction as a historical mission. The planet Earth is not the property of a single state or nation; it is the home of every person living on this planet. Serious cataclysms occurring in the global climate cannot help but concern the world’s population. In this regard, Azerbaijan, along with the entire world, must develop mission-oriented action plans against global climate change to protect the ecosystem of our planet, which itself is a vast ecosystem.

