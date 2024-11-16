Exclusive: EU Energy Commissioner Highlights Azerbaijan’s Role in Gas Supplies to Europe

The European Commission views Azerbaijan's increasing gas supplies to Europe as a highly beneficial alternative source for ensuring the EU's energy security, said European Union Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson in an exclusive interview with Turan during her visit to COP29 in Baku.

"Azerbaijan has increased its gas flow through the Southern Gas Corridor to Europe. In doing so, it has provided an alternative supply of 'blue fuel' to European clients, which is highly valuable. If gas producers in Azerbaijan can boost gas extraction, this can also be part of our transition away from Russian gas towards gas from other sources," emphasized Simson.

According to her, European countries receiving Russian gas through Ukrainian territory are preparing for the expiration of the gas transit agreement between Russia and Ukraine on December 31, 2024 (via the Sudzha node).

"When Ukraine and Russia agreed on this transport agreement, they were aware that it would end in 2024. All the countries in Europe that have been receiving gas through the Ukrainian transit corridor are preparing for this situation. Our underground gas storage facilities are filled, and our countries have alternative options for gas supplies. In this context, Azerbaijan plays an important role by increasing its gas exports to Europe. Additionally, LNG purchases are currently a crucial element for the EU," noted Simson.

It is worth mentioning that up to December 31, 2024, around 15 billion cubic meters of Russian gas will transit through Ukraine, which is ten times less than the pre-war supply levels (i.e., before 2022, when Russia initiated military actions on Ukrainian territory).