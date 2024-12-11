In a gesture as symbolic as it is surreal, authorities in the suburban settlement of Buzovna recently unveiled a monument in the form of a rusted trash bin, meant to signify the deeply entrenched corruption and mismanagement within Azerbaijan’s water resource management system. The installation followed the dramatic collapse of the ground over an illegal sewage line, leaving behind a gaping hole that now marks the intersection of four roads.

But the bin’s symbolic resonance was short-lived. Just days later, another surge of sewage water washed it away, leaving behind a deeper cavity—a testament to the unchecked chaos festering beneath the surface of Azerbaijan’s infrastructure.

For months, local journalists have raised alarms about the illegal two-kilometer sewage line laid under the roads of Buzovna by the state-owned Azersu Open Joint Stock Company. The project, reportedly commissioned without legal oversight by the Azerbaijan Confederation of Trade Unions, has become a public safety hazard, with repeated incidents of road collapses. Despite repeated appeals to government agencies, the issue has been met with indifference—a reflection, critics say, of a state apparatus preoccupied with silencing dissent rather than addressing systemic corruption.

The most recent collapse occurred in October, when a Lada Priora plunged into a freshly formed sinkhole. The driver, unharmed but shaken, vowed to file a formal complaint against Azersu. On the ground, Azersu workers cordoned off the area with red-and-white tape—a familiar sight for local residents, who have witnessed multiple similar incidents over the past year.

“Every few months, the ground gives way,” one resident said. “It’s like living on a ticking time bomb.”

The saga has been extensively covered by independent media outlets, including Turan, which earlier this year published investigative reports revealing the full extent of the illegality. Official documents, obtained months after construction began, confirmed that the project lacked the requisite approvals from local and national regulatory bodies.

Requests for transparency have been stonewalled. The Khazar District Executive Authority acknowledged the project’s illegality but took no steps to halt it. Appeals to the Ministry of Ecology and the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture have similarly gone unanswered, leaving residents to bear the consequences of government inertia.

A Public Health Hazard

The implications of this neglect extend beyond crumbling roads. Leaking sewage has polluted surrounding streets and public beaches, including the once-pristine shores of nearby Zagulba, a prominent recreational area near the president’s residence. Despite repeated warnings, the government has failed to address the issue, allowing sewage to continue contaminating waters frequented by families and tourists alike.

Environmental degradation has become a grim hallmark of Azerbaijan’s approach to urban development. During the summer, beaches were littered with garbage, often mingling with livestock waste. Efforts to clean up the mess have been sporadic and largely performative. A government-organized beach cleanup in Bilgah, for instance, featured children waving flags and posed photo-ops, only for the garbage to reappear within weeks.

From Corruption to Catastrophe

The situation in Buzovna is emblematic of broader governance failures. Environmental fines have increased in recent months, ostensibly to combat pollution, but critics argue these measures are more about optics than substance. Government action remains reactive, addressing symptoms rather than root causes.

“Azerbaijan’s governance can be summed up in two words: Executive, not Initiative,” said an environmental advocate. “They act only when forced to, and even then, it’s a patchwork of temporary fixes.”

In the absence of meaningful reforms, the consequences are becoming harder to ignore. The collapsing roads of Buzovna are not just a local inconvenience; they are a metaphor for the broader decay eating away at Azerbaijan’s public institutions. Beneath the surface, both figuratively and literally, corruption festers, threatening to swallow more than just the roads. It endangers the public’s faith in a system meant to serve and protect them.

While Azerbaijan hosted the COP 29 conference, showcasing the country’s environmental commitments, the irony could not have been more glaring. In Buzovna, the state's negligence was on full display—a stark reminder of what happens when institutions tasked with protecting public welfare prioritize self-preservation instead.

For the residents of Buzovna, the rusted bin may be gone, but its message remains: Corruption, like the sewage beneath their feet, is a problem no monument can contain.

Previous articles:

The problem is that the government is Executive, not Proactive

Coastal Crisis in Azerbaijan: Hidden Sewage Discharges at Zagulba-Buzovna Beaches

Azerbaijan Marks National Press Day with Sewage Fountain

Is it possible to raise the standards of beach recreation amidst environmental issues?

Environmental crisis in Azerbaijan: sewage scandals and inactivity of state structures

Corrupt canalization system

Silence speaks volumes: Azerbaijan's struggle with transparency and accountability

Will Azerbaijani beaches raise "Blue flags"?

Construction of Immoral Water Supply System in Buzovna Accelerated

Construction of "immoral" water pipeline is suspended

Third Lawsuit against Azersu on Turan News Agency's Information Request