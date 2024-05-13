The Foreign Ministers of 12 EU countries issued a joint statement on the situation in Georgia

The Foreign Ministers of 12 EU countries addressed the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, as well as the European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Policy, Olivér Varhelyi, in connection with the events in Georgia.

The ministers criticize the actions of the Georgian government and declare that the country's European integration is under threat, the Georgian service of Radio “Liberty.” The ministers say that the Georgian authorities are endangering the country's European integration, and the "pro-Russian law on foreign agents" is another "sign of an alarming deterioration of democracy and human rights in Georgia."

"The use of force against peaceful demonstrators and journalists covering the protest, the suppression of fundamental rights and freedoms is incompatible with democracy and European values. In his speech, the honorary chairman of the Georgian Dream also reinforced the government's departure from Western democratic principles.