The Foreign Ministers of 12 EU countries issued a joint statement on the situation in Georgia
The Foreign Ministers of 12 EU countries issued a joint statement on the situation in Georgia
The Foreign Ministers of 12 EU countries addressed the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, as well as the European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Policy, Olivér Varhelyi, in connection with the events in Georgia.
The ministers criticize the actions of the Georgian government and declare that the country's European integration is under threat, the Georgian service of Radio “Liberty.” The ministers say that the Georgian authorities are endangering the country's European integration, and the "pro-Russian law on foreign agents" is another "sign of an alarming deterioration of democracy and human rights in Georgia."
"The use of force against peaceful demonstrators and journalists covering the protest, the suppression of fundamental rights and freedoms is incompatible with democracy and European values. In his speech, the honorary chairman of the Georgian Dream also reinforced the government's departure from Western democratic principles.
Politics
-
Ruslan Izzatli, a member of the Board of the Platform III Republic, deteriorated in the pre-trial detention center, his wife Gunel Manafli said. According to her, blood tests revealed an increase in sugar and cholesterol levels. The doctor said that if you do not start treatment, then blockage of blood vessels may occur. In addition, Izzatli has gallstones, which also poses threats, Manafly noted.
-
- 13 May 2024, 15:02
On May 13, the Khatai District Court of Baku, chaired by Sahiba Hajiyeva, completed the trial on the claim of the editor of the economic news department of the Turan agency Hafiz Babaly against the “Iki Sahil” newspaper. Unlike the proceedings in a similar lawsuit by Babaly against the site Qafqazinfo.az. The journalist himself was not present at the trial and he was connected via video link from the pre-trial detention center.
-
- 13 May 2024, 14:42
A manager of the demokratik.az site Osman Narimanoglu (Rzayev) has declared an indefinite hunger strike in the pre-trial detention center. He is protesting against the illegal arrest and the biased consideration of the appeal against the verdict. According to his wife, Arzu Rzayeva, Osman went on hunger strike on May 12 in the Ganja pre-trial detention center-2. Rzayeva said that her husband is a victim of slander by officials and has been unreasonably detained for 23 months, and the Ganja Court of Appeal has not conducted an objective investigation and has been delaying the investigation for a month now.
-
- 13 May 2024, 13:14
The OSCE Chair-in-Office, Minister for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade of Malta, Ian Borg, has arrived to Armenia on 13 May, reads a press release on site of OSCE.
Leave a review