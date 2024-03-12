    • flag_AZ
The Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkiye will meet in Baku

A trilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkiye  - Ceyhun Bayramov, Ilya Darchiashvili, and Hakan Fidan will take place in Baku on March 15, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.  The Baku meeting will be the 9th trilateral meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkiye. The agenda of the meeting is not reported.

