The Foreign Ministry does not comment on reports of Azerbaijani citizens being forcibly sent to war in Ukraine

Since September 16, a number of pro-government media outlets in Azerbaijan have been publishing reports about the detention of five Azerbaijani citizens in Chechnya and their being sent to war in Ukraine. The source of this report has not been disclosed.

A request from the Turan agency to the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan has remained unanswered. The Russian Embassy in Baku is also silent.

Meanwhile, the publication in the media controlled by the government leaves no doubt that such a fact is taking place.

It is still unclear how these Azerbaijani citizens ended up in Chechnya and who they are – labor migrants or someone else?