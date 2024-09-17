The Foreign Ministry does not comment on reports of Azerbaijani citizens being forcibly sent to war in Ukraine
Since September 16, a number of pro-government media outlets in Azerbaijan have been publishing reports about the detention of five Azerbaijani citizens in Chechnya and their being sent to war in Ukraine. The source of this report has not been disclosed.
A request from the Turan agency to the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan has remained unanswered. The Russian Embassy in Baku is also silent.
Meanwhile, the publication in the media controlled by the government leaves no doubt that such a fact is taking place.
It is still unclear how these Azerbaijani citizens ended up in Chechnya and who they are – labor migrants or someone else?
The Azerbaijani citizens detained in Chechnya with the intention of sending them to fight in Ukraine are labor migrants, Tapdyg Rzayev, the father of Nihad Rzayev ( one of the detained) told Turan. According to him, in addition to his son, two close relatives—Vugar Maharramov and Elkhan Shirynov - were also detained. All three went to Chechnya in May this year and worked as plasterers on a construction site. A month ago, they were detained on the pretext of lacking registration. Maharramov and Shirynov were forced to sign contracts to be sent to fight in Ukraine. They are currently in the military unit “Northern Akhmat” in Grozny, where they are undergoing training. Rzayev’s son remains in a temporary detention center for migrants, where two other Azerbaijanis are also held.
