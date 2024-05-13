The founder of the site went on a hunger strike
The founder of the site went on a hunger strike
A manager of the demokratik.az site Osman Narimanoglu (Rzayev) has declared an indefinite hunger strike in the pre-trial detention center. He is protesting against the illegal arrest and the biased consideration of the appeal against the verdict. According to his wife, Arzu Rzayeva, Osman went on hunger strike on May 12 in the Ganja pre-trial detention center-2. Rzayeva said that her husband is a victim of slander by officials and has been unreasonably detained for 23 months, and the Ganja Court of Appeal has not conducted an objective investigation and has been delaying the investigation for a month now.
"My husband lost faith in the justice of the court and went on a hunger strike out of desperation," she said.
The next hearing of the Court of Appeal in this case is scheduled for May 16. The Department of Public Relations of the Penitentiary Service could not be reached for comment.
*Osman Narimanoglu was arrested on July 5, 2022 on charges of extortion. After his arrest, he stated that the accusations were false and he was slandered by officials of the Melioration Department, as well as doctors of the Goranboy and Goygol regions, about whose corruption the site published materials. On January 25, the court sentenced him to 6.5 years in prison. Human rights activists recognized Osman Narimanoglu as a political prisoner.
Politics
-
Ruslan Izzatli, a member of the Board of the Platform III Republic, deteriorated in the pre-trial detention center, his wife Gunel Manafli said. According to her, blood tests revealed an increase in sugar and cholesterol levels. The doctor said that if you do not start treatment, then blockage of blood vessels may occur. In addition, Izzatli has gallstones, which also poses threats, Manafly noted.
-
The Foreign Ministers of 12 EU countries addressed the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, as well as the European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Policy, Olivér Varhelyi, in connection with the events in Georgia.
-
- 13 May 2024, 15:02
On May 13, the Khatai District Court of Baku, chaired by Sahiba Hajiyeva, completed the trial on the claim of the editor of the economic news department of the Turan agency Hafiz Babaly against the “Iki Sahil” newspaper. Unlike the proceedings in a similar lawsuit by Babaly against the site Qafqazinfo.az. The journalist himself was not present at the trial and he was connected via video link from the pre-trial detention center.
-
- 13 May 2024, 13:14
The OSCE Chair-in-Office, Minister for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade of Malta, Ian Borg, has arrived to Armenia on 13 May, reads a press release on site of OSCE.
Leave a review