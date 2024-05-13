The windy weather will continue on Tuesday
Changeable weather with strong northwesterly winds will continue in Baku and Absheron on May 14. There will be short-term rains in the morning and evening. The air temperature at night will be +10+13, during the day it will be +14+17 degrees. There will be showers with thunderstorms and hail in some parts of the country. Snow is possible in the mountains. The wind is westerly, moderate.
The air temperature in the lowlands at night will be +10+ 14, during the day it will be +15+18 degrees. In the mountains, 0+5 degrees at night, +5+8 degrees during the day.
13 May 2024, 17:37
During the operation of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, residents of this village Khatai Khaligov and Afshin Salayev were detained in the village of Sim, Astara region. Sixty-one kilograms of marijuana enriched with psychotropic substances and 4 bank cards used in drug trafficking were found in the car driven by H. Khaligov, the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. According to the investigation, the detainees organized drug smuggling into the country in cooperation with an Iranian citizen, whose identity is being established. A criminal case has been opened and the detainees have been arrested.
13 May 2024, 16:54
In a significant move to bolster international relations, Azerbaijan has recently implemented visa-free agreements with several countries across Eastern Europe, Asia, and Africa. Notably, on May 4, Azerbaijan and Morocco, as well as Gambia, abolished visa requirements, followed closely by Albania on May 6. These agreements signify Azerbaijan's ongoing efforts to enhance diplomatic and economic ties globally.
13 May 2024, 15:12
Final days to register for Azercell-hosted M360 Eurasia 2024 The GSMA M360 Eurasia 2024 conference begins in Baku on May 15, promising two days packed with valuable insights and engaging discussions. Supported by the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan and sponsored by “Azercell Telecom” LLC, this event is set to explore the key topics driving today's digital landscape.
11 May 2024, 14:51
On Sunday, partly cloudy weather is expected in Baku and on the Absheron Peninsula. From the afternoon of May 12 to the 13th, the northwesterly wind speed is expected to increase to 15-18 m/s, in some places to 20-23 m/s, as well as precipitation, thunderstorms in some places. The air temperature will be +13 +17° at night, +20 +25° during the day, the National Hydrometeorology Service reports.
