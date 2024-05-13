The windy weather will continue on Tuesday

Changeable weather with strong northwesterly winds will continue in Baku and Absheron on May 14. There will be short-term rains in the morning and evening. The air temperature at night will be +10+13, during the day it will be +14+17 degrees. There will be showers with thunderstorms and hail in some parts of the country. Snow is possible in the mountains. The wind is westerly, moderate.

The air temperature in the lowlands at night will be +10+ 14, during the day it will be +15+18 degrees. In the mountains, 0+5 degrees at night, +5+8 degrees during the day.