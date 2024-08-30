The French government and "Capago" have updated agreement on visa services for Azerbaijani citizens
The French government and "Capago" have updated agreement on visa services for Azerbaijani citizens
"Capago" will continue to accept visa applications at the French Embassy in Azerbaijan, according to a new contract signed between the parties.
This was announced at an event held at the updated "Capago-Azerbaijan" visa application center on August 29.
This renewal of the agreement marks a new stage in the long-term cooperation between the French government and “Capago” and reinforces its commitment to provide quality services to visa applicants, said Jean Luc Bagroe, executive director of the entity.
It should be recalled that "Capago-Azerbaijan" has been operating in Azerbaijan since 2017 and has since processed about 90,000 visa applications, said Afig Atakishiyev, director of the company's Azerbaijani unit.
The issuance of visas is an important part of France's foreign policy, as it contributes to the development of economic, academic, tourism, humanitarian, family, inter-human ties, said the country's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Anne Boillon.
She noted that the number of visa applications to French Embassies has already exceeded the indices of the “pre-covid” period.
Note that the French Embassy is the leader in the number of issuance of Schengen visas in Azerbaijan. It accounts for 30% of visas. At the same time, the French Embassy considers applications for travel not only to this country, but also to Spain, Portugal, Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg.
The updated "Capago-Azerbaijan" visa application center, which is still located in Globus Plaza, has improved service conditions, created new wider waiting areas, installed modern equipment, and offers additional services.
-
- Finance
- 30 August 2024 11:24
-
Politics
-
- 31 August 2024, 14:46
Armenia is not against the dissolution of the OSCE Minsk Group, but does not consider it appropriate to discuss this issue now. "In the context of peace, we consider it possible to make a decision on the dissolution of the OSCE Minsk Group. When peace is an established fact, the existence of such a format may raise questions," Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a press conference today. "The whole question is about the timing, we need to understand how effectively and correctly to turn such topics into a subject of discussion right now," the Armenian Prime Minister added.
-
He expressed his willingness to meet with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev at the border between the two countries. "A meeting with Ilham Aliyev could take place at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. I am open to such a format," Pashinyan said at a press conference today. According to Pashinyan, Armenia recently presented another proposal for a peace treaty to Azerbaijan.
-
- 31 August 2024, 12:05
On August 31, Azerbaijan observes a "day of silence" before the Sunday’s early parliamentary elections for the unicameral Milli Majlis. All electoral campaigning is prohibited 24 hours before the voting. The early elections were initiated by the ruling Yeni Azerbaijan Party. This decision was motivated by the overlap of the scheduled elections in November with the global UN forum - the COP20 climate conference taking place in Baku.
-
On August 30, at approximately 22:55, the Armenian Nuclear Power Plant in Metsamor was disconnected from the country's power grid, as reported by the Armenian Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure. The shutdown was caused by a lightning strike, which triggered the plant's safety systems to switch the station to a safe shutdown mode. Currently, the plant's staff is working on restarting the facility.
Leave a review