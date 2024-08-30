The French government and "Capago" have updated agreement on visa services for Azerbaijani citizens

"Capago" will continue to accept visa applications at the French Embassy in Azerbaijan, according to a new contract signed between the parties.

This was announced at an event held at the updated "Capago-Azerbaijan" visa application center on August 29.

This renewal of the agreement marks a new stage in the long-term cooperation between the French government and “Capago” and reinforces its commitment to provide quality services to visa applicants, said Jean Luc Bagroe, executive director of the entity.

It should be recalled that "Capago-Azerbaijan" has been operating in Azerbaijan since 2017 and has since processed about 90,000 visa applications, said Afig Atakishiyev, director of the company's Azerbaijani unit.

The issuance of visas is an important part of France's foreign policy, as it contributes to the development of economic, academic, tourism, humanitarian, family, inter-human ties, said the country's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Anne Boillon.

She noted that the number of visa applications to French Embassies has already exceeded the indices of the “pre-covid” period.

Note that the French Embassy is the leader in the number of issuance of Schengen visas in Azerbaijan. It accounts for 30% of visas. At the same time, the French Embassy considers applications for travel not only to this country, but also to Spain, Portugal, Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg.

The updated "Capago-Azerbaijan" visa application center, which is still located in Globus Plaza, has improved service conditions, created new wider waiting areas, installed modern equipment, and offers additional services.