The French Senate adopted another resolution calling for sanctions against Azerbaijan

On January 17, the French Senate almost unanimously adopted a resolution demanding to impose sanctions against Azerbaijan.

The resolution also expresses support for the territorial integrity of Armenia and condemns Azerbaijan's "aggression" against Karabakh on September 19-20, 2023.

The document also demands the return of Armenians to Karabakh and guarantee their security. The resolution calls for "the immediate withdrawal of the troops of Azerbaijan and its allies from the sovereign territory of Armenia", condemns the arrests of the political leaders of Nagorno-Karabakh, calls for the sending of a UNESCO mission to Nagorno-Karabakh to prepare a report "on the state of cultural and religious heritage".

The resolution also calls for the most severe measures, including the seizure of assets of Azerbaijani leaders and an embargo on gas and oil imports from Azerbaijan as a sanction for Azerbaijan's "military aggression".

Recall that this is not the first such resolution of the French Senate. A similar resolution was adopted after Azerbaijan's victory in the Second Karabakh War in 2020.