The British Ambassador met with the daughter of Tofig Yagublu

On January 17, British Ambassador to Azerbaijan Fergus Auld met with the daughter of the imprisoned member of the National Council and Musavat Party, Tofig Yagublu.

“During a meeting with the daughter of opposition politician Tofig Yagublu Nigar Hazi, we discussed his arrest and the family’s concerns. I urge the officials to conduct an independent investigation and to speedily complete the investigative processes of the other arrested persons,” the ambassador wrote on his page on the social platform X.

Earlier, the daughter of an opposition politician was received by the US charge d'affaires in Azerbaijan, the ambassadors of France and Germany, as well as the head of the EU delegation.

* Yagublu was arrested on December 14 on charges of fraud and illegal production of documents. He denied the accusations and called them falsified.

Previously, the politician was repeatedly subjected to criminal and administrative prosecution. International organizations recognized him as a prisoner of conscience.