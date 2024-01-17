    • flag_AZ
The former minister got off with a suspended sentence

The former minister got off with a suspended sentence

The former minister got off with a suspended sentence

Today, the Baku serious Crimes Court read out the  verdict of former Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Salim Muslimov, accused of accepting bribes, embezzlement,  and abuse of office. The prosecutor asked the court to sentence him to 13 years  of conditional imprisonment with a five-year probation period. The court sentenced him to 5 years of probation, with confiscation of property.

Muslimov was arrested in February 2021 by employees of the State Security Service. He was charged with embezzlement of about 20 million manats. Subsequently, for health reasons, he was placed under house arrest. Muslimov served as Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population in 2013-2018.

