The former minister got off with a suspended sentence
The former minister got off with a suspended sentence
Today, the Baku serious Crimes Court read out the verdict of former Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Salim Muslimov, accused of accepting bribes, embezzlement, and abuse of office. The prosecutor asked the court to sentence him to 13 years of conditional imprisonment with a five-year probation period. The court sentenced him to 5 years of probation, with confiscation of property.
Muslimov was arrested in February 2021 by employees of the State Security Service. He was charged with embezzlement of about 20 million manats. Subsequently, for health reasons, he was placed under house arrest. Muslimov served as Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population in 2013-2018.
Leave a review
Politics
-
The United States said on Thursday it welcomes the work towards peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and urges the sides to conclude the peace agreement 'the sooner the better', TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
-
- 18 January 2024, 17:53
On January 18, in Baku, at a meeting held in Baku, the heads of military ministers of the two countries - Zakir Hasanov and Robert Kalinyak discussed the issues of developing relations between Azerbaijan and Slovakia in the field of defense.
-
- 18 January 2024, 16:03
The chairman of the political committee of the “Republican Alternative” party made a proposal to reduce the income tax on microenterprise entities from 20% to 1%. Mammadov noted in his telegram channel that 350 thousand people in the country have been registered as a microenterprise entity.
-
- 18 January 2024, 15:42
On January 18, the Baku Court of Appeal, chaired by Javid Huseyn, considered the complaint of journalist Sevinj Vagifgizy against the refusal to transfer to house arrest. The court of appeal, having not satisfied the complaint, upheld the decision of the Khatai district Court, lawyer Elchin Sadigov told Turan. Vagifgizy was present at the trial, this time she was not imprisoned in a glass cage, the lawyer said.
1 comment
Ruslan
2024-01-17
Свой человек его в тюрьму нельзя отделался легким испугом с конфискацией имущества откупится несколько миллионами за пазухой может еще миллионы припрятал вот наши чиновники на лицо все миллионеры страну превратили в базар...