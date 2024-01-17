The Court of Appeal left Tofig Yagublu in custody

The Baku Court of Appeal rejected the opposition politician's complaint about the refusal to transfer him to house arrest.

As lawyer Agyl Layij told Turan, the court hearing took place “in a tense atmosphere.”

“Tofig Yagublu expressed strong protest against the falsified charges brought against him. He was taken out of the courtroom and the trial continued without his participation. Our complaint was not satisfied,” the lawyer said.

However, the court did not justify its decision in any way.

“In these types of cases there are no justifications; decisions are made on the basis of boilerplate expressions. The functions of judicial supervision are not carried out,” the lawyer said.

* Yagublu was arrested on December 14 on charges of fraud and illegal production of documents. He denied the accusations and called them falsified.

Previously, the politician was repeatedly subjected to criminal and administrative prosecution. International organizations recognized him as a prisoner of conscience.