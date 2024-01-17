    • flag_AZ
Mikayil Jabbarov wants to develop business through TikTok

The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikail Jabbarov held a meeting with Vice President of TikTok social network Helen Lersh in Davos. He discussed with the vice presidents of TikTok the views on the development of the startup system in Azerbaijan to present the potential of the business, Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on his account on the “X” platform.

