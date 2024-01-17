The State Committee for Work with the Diaspora held a meeting with the Sheikh of Muslims of Georgia

On January 17, Chairman of the State Committee for Work with the Diaspora of Azerbaijan Fuad Muradov met with Sheikh of the Board of Muslims of Georgia Faig Nabiyev. Nabiyev arrived in Baku at the invitation of the Chairman of the Caucasus Muslim Board, Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade, the State Committee for Diaspora Affairs. Issues of Azerbaijani-Georgian cooperation based on the principles of friendship, strategic partnership, and good neighborliness were discussed at the meeting.

Currently, there are "integration and educational centers in the cities of Tbilisi, Marneuli, Gardabani, Bolnisi, and Dmanisi in Georgia, whose services are used by more than 1,500 Azerbaijanis annually." In order to integrate Azerbaijanis living in a neighboring country into society, special projects are being implemented and free legal assistance is provided to them, the message says.