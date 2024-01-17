    • flag_AZ
Jeyhun Bayramov's visit to Uganda

On January 17, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov left for  a working visit to Uganda. The purpose of the Minister's visit to the African country is to participate in the 19th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Non-Aligned Movement member countries. At the summit, Azerbaijan will hand over the chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement to Uganda. During the visit, Bayramov will also hold a number of bilateral meetings with local and foreign officials.

