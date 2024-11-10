The head of the Dutch government skips COP29

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof will skip the COP29 climate summit following clashes in Amsterdam this week between Israeli football fans and pro-Palestinian protesters, Reuters reported, citing European Pravda.

“I will not travel to Azerbaijan next week for the UN climate conference COP29. Due to the significant social impact of the events that took place last Thursday night in Amsterdam, I will remain in the Netherlands,” Schoof said.

However, unlike German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the Dutch Prime Minister did not inform the President of Azerbaijan about his decision.

Dutch Climate Minister Sophie Hermans will still attend the environmental talks from November 11-22, while the country’s climate envoy will replace Schoof at the summit. The prime minister added that the violence in Amsterdam would be discussed at a cabinet meeting on Monday.

At least five people were injured during the unrest involving supporters of Tel Aviv's Maccabi FC, who lost 5-0 to Ajax in the Europa League.

Justice Minister David van Weel, in a letter to parliament, stated that authorities are still gathering information, including potential warnings from Israel and whether the attacks were premeditated or motivated by antisemitism.

Van Weel pledged swift justice, with maximum efforts to identify and detain all suspects. Four individuals remain in custody following the riots, according to police reports.

Political leaders have condemned the attacks as antisemitic and called for prompt legal action.

Videos of the unrest shared on social media show special police units intervening, while some attackers shout anti-Israeli slurs. Footage also captured Maccabi Tel Aviv fans chanting anti-Arab slogans before the match.

Israel dispatched planes to the Netherlands to repatriate the fans.

Amsterdam authorities have banned protests over the weekend and granted police emergency powers for stop-and-search operations.

Antisemitic incidents have surged in the Netherlands during the Gaza conflict, with many Jewish organizations and schools reporting threats and hate mail.