The head of the local branch of the PFPA was detained in Dashkesan

(33 minutes ago)
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

The chairman of the Dashkesan district branch of the Popular Front Party of Azerbaijan (PFPA), Sahib Mammadzade, was detained on the evening of March 18.

According to the PFPA, Mamedzadeh was detained while he was moving his cattle to pasture.

He was detained by people in black masks and taken away in an unknown direction.

The PFPA believes that Mammadzade’s detention is related to political activities.

Law enforcement agencies could not be reached for comment.

