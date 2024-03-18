The head of the local branch of the PFPA was detained in Dashkesan
The chairman of the Dashkesan district branch of the Popular Front Party of Azerbaijan (PFPA), Sahib Mammadzade, was detained on the evening of March 18.
According to the PFPA, Mamedzadeh was detained while he was moving his cattle to pasture.
He was detained by people in black masks and taken away in an unknown direction.
The PFPA believes that Mammadzade’s detention is related to political activities.
Law enforcement agencies could not be reached for comment.
Politics
-
- 19 March 2024, 11:49
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's trip to the border villages of Armenia's Tavush region and his statements at a meeting with local residents became a sensation.
-
- 19 March 2024, 11:04
American journalist Alsu Kurmasheva marked five years in Russian detention on Monday – a grim milestone that her family hoped she would never see.
-
The State Department on Monday reiterated its intent to 'assist in any process that brings peace and stability to the people of the South Caucasus,' TURAN's U.S. correspondent reports.
-
- 18 March 2024, 18:12
The results of the Second Karabakh War did not become a lesson for Armenia, so an anti-terrorist operation was carried out. This was stated on Monday in Khankendi by Ilham Aliyev in his address on the occasion of the upcoming New Year. In conclusion, he said that the main square of the city of Khankendi has been renamed "Victory Square". For many years, this square and the building on it were a nest of separatism. "From now on, this is Victory Square," Aliyev said.
Leave a review