As an important step that highlights the changing geopolitical map of the South Caucasus, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg went on a three-day visit to the region on March 17, starting meetings with Azerbaijan. This visit comes at a key moment, after the cessation of active hostilities in the region, and signals the deepening of the NATO-Azerbaijan partnership, which spans more than three decades.

The main purpose of Stoltenberg's visit was to strengthen the long-standing relations between NATO and Azerbaijan. During his meetings with President Ilham Aliyev, the Secretary General expressed optimism about the future of this partnership, highlighting Azerbaijan's initiative in peace talks with Armenia and the broader implications for regional stability. President Aliyev's speeches highlighted the progress in the peace talks and the potential for a significant geopolitical shift in the Caucasus, which indicates that the region is on the verge of achieving a long-awaited peace.

This visit is not just ceremonial; it has significant geopolitical weight. The South Caucasus was a region of strategic interest not only for its member countries, but also for major world powers. The 2020 conflict and its aftermath have changed the military and political dynamics in the region, providing NATO with a unique opportunity for deeper engagement.

Jasur Mammadov, head of the Khazar Institute of Military Studies, in an interview with the Difficult Question program, spoke about the timing and intentions behind Stoltenberg's visit. According to Mammadov, the Secretary General's itinerary, which includes meetings at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, indicates a great interest in understanding Azerbaijan's foreign policy priorities and challenges. This approach suggests that NATO is seeking to play a more active role in the region, which has witnessed a new military and political reality after the 2020 conflict.

Mammadov's analysis also highlights a significant shift in the balance of power in the region. In the post-conflict period, Armenia has moved away from its traditional dependence on Russia towards seeking closer ties with Western powers, including the United States and France. This turn to the West and, as a result, to NATO marks a dramatic transformation of the geopolitical orientation of the South Caucasus.

The implications of this visit and broader changes in regional alliances are manifold. For Azerbaijan, deeper cooperation with NATO represents an opportunity to strengthen its security and political authority on the world stage. For NATO, cooperation with the countries of the South Caucasus, each of which is at different stages of integration into the Alliance, represents a strategic opportunity to influence the balance of power in the region, which serves as a crossroads between Europe and Asia.

Thus, the visit of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to Baku is a clear indication of the Alliance's commitment to deepening ties with Azerbaijan and reflects the changing geopolitical dynamics in the South Caucasus. As the countries of the region pave their way towards peace and stability, the role of international partnerships, such as the partnership between NATO and Azerbaijan, will be crucial in shaping the future of the South Caucasus.