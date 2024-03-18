    • flag_AZ
  • The struggle between Russia and the West for influence in the South Caucasus, and the forecast for the development of the situation in the region - talk to expert on the post-Soviet space Kiril Krivosheev at 20:00 in "Çətin sual"
The struggle between Russia and the West for influence in the South Caucasus, and the forecast for the development of the situation in the region - talk to expert on the post-Soviet space Kiril Krivosheev at 20:00 in "Çətin sual"
The struggle between Russia and the West for influence in the South Caucasus, and the forecast for the development of the situation in the region - talk to expert on the post-Soviet space Kiril Krivosheev at 20:00 in "Çətin sual"

Kiril Krivosheev, Expert on the post-Soviet space, author of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

  For what purpose did NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg arrive in Baku? Difficult question
    • 18 March 2024, 18:56
    • 18 March 2024, 18:56

    For what purpose did NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg arrive in Baku?

    As an important step that highlights the changing geopolitical map of the South Caucasus, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg went on a three-day visit to Baku, Azerbaijan on March 17. This visit comes at a key moment, after the cessation of active hostilities in the region, and signals the deepening of the NATO-Azerbaijan partnership, which spans more than three decades.

    
  Qohum evliliklər qadağan olunmalıdırmı? – Mehriban Zeynalova saat 14:00-da Çətin sualda Difficult question
    • 16 March 2024, 00:03
    • 16 March 2024, 00:03

    Qohum evliliklər qadağan olunmalıdırmı? – Mehriban Zeynalova saat 14:00-da Çətin sualda

    Azərbaycanda qohum evlilikləri qadağan oluna bilər. Prezidentin Administrasiyasının Qanunvericilik və hüquq siyasəti şöbəsinin sektor müdiri Rüstəm Qasımov "Qohum nikahları" ilə bağlı ictimai müzakirədə deyib ki, qanunvericilik səviyyəsində üçüncü və dördüncü dərəcəli qohum evliliklərinin qarşısının alınması müzakirə olunur: "Bu, əmi, xala uşaqları arasında olan nikahları ehtiva edir. Burada faktiki vəziyyət göstərir ki, uzun illərdir aparılan maarifləndirmə işlərinə baxmayaraq, problem hələ də qalır. Buna görə də dövlətin addım atması önəmlidir".

    
  Armenia receives the status of a candidate for the European Union. What does official Baku think about the resolution? Difficult question
    • 15 March 2024, 19:55
    • 15 March 2024, 19:55

    Armenia receives the status of a candidate for the European Union. What does official Baku think about the resolution?

    The European Parliament's recent adoption of a resolution titled "On the close ties between the European Union and Armenia and the need for a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia" has sparked significant reactions, particularly from Azerbaijan. The resolution, which garnered 504 votes in favor, 4 against, and 32 abstentions, welcomed Armenia's expressed desire to bolster its relations with the EU and urged EU executive bodies to respond affirmatively to this aspiration. Additionally, the resolution suggested initiating discussions on visa liberalization with Armenia and even proposed considering granting Armenia candidacy for EU membership.

    
  Why does Pashinyan deny the occupation of 8 villages by Armenia? Difficult question
    • 13 March 2024, 17:41
    • 13 March 2024, 17:41

    Why does Pashinyan deny the occupation of 8 villages by Armenia?

    Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's recent denial regarding the transfer of four villages to Azerbaijan has stirred speculation and raised questions about the intricacies of the ongoing border dispute between the two countries.

    

