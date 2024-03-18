The struggle between Russia and the West for influence in the South Caucasus, and the forecast for the development of the situation in the region - talk to expert on the post-Soviet space Kiril Krivosheev at 20:00 in "Çətin sual"

The European Parliament's recent adoption of a resolution titled "On the close ties between the European Union and Armenia and the need for a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia" has sparked significant reactions, particularly from Azerbaijan. The resolution, which garnered 504 votes in favor, 4 against, and 32 abstentions, welcomed Armenia's expressed desire to bolster its relations with the EU and urged EU executive bodies to respond affirmatively to this aspiration. Additionally, the resolution suggested initiating discussions on visa liberalization with Armenia and even proposed considering granting Armenia candidacy for EU membership.