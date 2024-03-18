Azerbaijan between the EU and EurAsEC

The European Parliament has taken steps to grant Armenia the status of a candidate for membership in the European Union (EU), which has become an important milestone on the country's path to European integration. This decision has become a notable event in the geopolitical landscape of the South Caucasus region, as Armenia follows in Georgia's footsteps in seeking closer ties with the EU.

Since the launch of the Eastern Partnership program in 2009, expectations have been high that Azerbaijan will join other countries such as Belarus, Armenia, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine in striving for European integration. However, while Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia have made significant progress by signing association agreements with the EU and moving towards membership discussions, Azerbaijan's path to European integration has faced obstacles.

Despite participating in the negotiations on the partnership agreement since 2017, Azerbaijan has yet to receive the status of a candidate for EU membership. This contrasts with Armenia's recent achievements and highlights divergent trajectories in the region. Belarus, on the other hand, has suspended cooperation within the framework of the Eastern Partnership, reflecting the changing geopolitical dynamics.

Independent analysts in Azerbaijan have expressed concern about the growing cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia amid strained relations with European institutions. They argue that this trend may not coincide with the interests of ordinary citizens of Azerbaijan, emphasizing the importance of following a path that prioritizes national interests and security requirements.

Fazail Aghamali, a deputy of the Milli Majlis, in an interview with Turan claims that Azerbaijan's path lies beyond both the European Union and the Eurasian Economic Union of Russia. He advocates closer integration within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States, imagining a reliable international organization that protects the interests of the Turkic peoples.

Agamali points to the resilience and independence of Azerbaijan, emphasizing the country's refusal to bow to external pressure. He emphasizes Azerbaijan's commitment to preserving its dignity and sovereignty, referring to President Ilham Aliyev's position on European integration and the country's contribution to international platforms.

Elhan Shahinoglu, head of the Atlas Research Center, shares the view that it is necessary to implement policies that meet national interests and security requirements. In an interview with Radio Azadlig, he recognizes the importance of Azerbaijan's economic ties with Europe, especially in the energy sector, while at the same time warning against membership in the Eurasian Economic Union.

Shahinoglu stresses the importance of timely actions when signing agreements with the EU and joining the World Trade Organization (WTO) to expand economic relations with Europe. He argues that although Azerbaijan must navigate geopolitical complexities, it should give priority to economic integration and cooperation with European partners.