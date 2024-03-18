The second Karabakh war did not become a lesson for Armenia – I.Aliyev

    • flag_AZ
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

The results of the Second Karabakh War did not become a lesson for Armenia, so an anti-terrorist operation was carried out. This was stated on Monday in Khankendi by Ilham Aliyev in his address on the occasion of the upcoming New Year. In conclusion, he said that the main square of the city of Khankendi has been renamed "Victory Square". For many years, this square and the building on it were a nest of separatism.  "From now on, this is Victory Square," Aliyev said.

