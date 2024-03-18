Rainy spring weather is expected on Novruz Bayrami
Rainy spring weather is expected on Novruz Bayrami
Unstable weather is expected in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula from the evening of March 18 to the 21st, with intermittent rains, and intense precipitation in places, the National Hydrometeorological Service reports.
North-westerly wind on March 19-20 will increase to 15-20 m/s, in some places to 23-25 m/s. Compared to the previous days, the air temperature will gradually decrease by 3-6 °. Precipitation is also expected in the regions of the country. In the afternoon of March 19 and March 20, the westerly wind will increase in places to 15-20 m/s. Compared to the previous days, a gradual decrease in temperature by 4-7° is expected.
-
- Politics
- 18 March 2024 15:23
-
Social
-
- 19 March 2024, 11:54
In Azerbaijan, from 20 to 26 March seven days in a row will be non-working on the occasion of spring holiday Novruz.
-
- 19 March 2024, 08:25
Today March 19 marks the Ilahir (Final) Çərşənbə, or the Earth Wednesday of the month of Novruz - the holiday of spring, the arrival of the New Year according to the astronomical solar calendar. This fourth Wednesday is associated with mythical beliefs in the awakening and revival of the earth.
-
- 18 March 2024, 18:33
The European Parliament has taken steps to grant Armenia the status of a candidate for membership in the European Union (EU), which has become an important milestone on the country's path to European integration. This decision has become a notable event in the geopolitical landscape of the South Caucasus region, as Armenia follows in Georgia's footsteps in seeking closer ties with the EU.
-
- 18 March 2024, 14:57
On March 20-26 - during the Novruz holiday, the movement of cars around Khagani Park along the streets of Zarifa Aliyeva (after crossing Rasul Rza Street), Abdulkarim Alizade, Tarlan Aliyarbekov and Yusif Mammadaliyev will be closed to transport. The information about this was distributed by the Land Transport Agency of Azerbaijan. Access to the territory for cars of residents living on these streets will be possible with the use of a car license plate recognition system.
Leave a review