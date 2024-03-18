Rainy spring weather is expected on Novruz Bayrami

Unstable weather is expected in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula from the evening of March 18 to the 21st, with intermittent rains, and intense precipitation in places, the National Hydrometeorological Service reports.

North-westerly wind on March 19-20 will increase to 15-20 m/s, in some places to 23-25 m/s. Compared to the previous days, the air temperature will gradually decrease by 3-6 °. Precipitation is also expected in the regions of the country. In the afternoon of March 19 and March 20, the westerly wind will increase in places to 15-20 m/s. Compared to the previous days, a gradual decrease in temperature by 4-7° is expected.