Bayramov and Stoltenberg discussed issues of Azerbaijan-NATO cooperation

The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

Mutual relations between Azerbaijan and NATO were discussed on March 18 in Baku at a meeting between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Secretary General of the North Atlantic Alliance Jens Stoltenberg.

The meeting also touched upon the current situation in the region in the post-conflict period, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a statement. According to Bayramov, Azerbaijan attaches great importance to the further development of cooperation with NATO, especially within the framework of the Partnership for Peace program, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary. This cooperation is aimed at promoting international peace and security. It is also reflected in reforms in the relevant field, improvement and professional development activities, Bayramov said.

He also informed about the restoration work in the liberated territories, the mine threat and the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia. "It was noted that there is a historic opportunity to promote the Azerbaijani-Armenian peace agenda, and that Azerbaijan is making every effort to do so," the press release said.

Stoltenberg, in turn, noted the importance of Azerbaijan's contribution to the energy security of the NATO region, and also appreciated the participation of the Azerbaijani military in peacekeeping missions within the framework of cooperation with the alliance. Other regional and international issues of mutual interest were also discussed during the meeting.

