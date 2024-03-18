    • flag_AZ
Last update

(33 minutes ago)
Jeyhun Bayramov received Louis Bono

The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

On March 18, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received Louis Bono, Special Representative of the US State Department for the South Caucasus. The sides discussed bilateral relations, the situation in the region and the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the Foreign Ministry said.

"Bayramov drew attention to the issues arising from the Munich Security Conference and meetings in Berlin. He also informed about Azerbaijan's expectations in the peace process and expressed Baku's position on issues that remain open. Azerbaijan's commitment to the peace process was noted," the statement of the  Foreign Ministry.

