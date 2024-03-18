Jeyhun Bayramov received Louis Bono
Jeyhun Bayramov received Louis Bono
On March 18, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received Louis Bono, Special Representative of the US State Department for the South Caucasus. The sides discussed bilateral relations, the situation in the region and the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the Foreign Ministry said.
"Bayramov drew attention to the issues arising from the Munich Security Conference and meetings in Berlin. He also informed about Azerbaijan's expectations in the peace process and expressed Baku's position on issues that remain open. Azerbaijan's commitment to the peace process was noted," the statement of the Foreign Ministry.
-
-
- Politics
- 18 March 2024 15:23
Politics
-
- 19 March 2024, 11:49
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's trip to the border villages of Armenia's Tavush region and his statements at a meeting with local residents became a sensation.
-
- 19 March 2024, 11:04
American journalist Alsu Kurmasheva marked five years in Russian detention on Monday – a grim milestone that her family hoped she would never see.
-
The State Department on Monday reiterated its intent to 'assist in any process that brings peace and stability to the people of the South Caucasus,' TURAN's U.S. correspondent reports.
-
- 18 March 2024, 21:19
The chairman of the Dashkesan district branch of the Popular Front Party of Azerbaijan (PFPA), Sahib Mammadzade, was detained on the evening of March 18.
Leave a review