The head of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations arrived in Baku on a working visit

On January 30, the head of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations, Alexander Kurenkov, arrived in Baku on a two-day working visit.

According to the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations, during the visit Kurenkov will discuss with his Azerbaijani colleagues issues of cooperation between the emergency departments of the two countries.