The head of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations arrived in Baku on a working visit
On January 30, the head of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations, Alexander Kurenkov, arrived in Baku on a two-day working visit.
According to the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations, during the visit Kurenkov will discuss with his Azerbaijani colleagues issues of cooperation between the emergency departments of the two countries.
- 30 January 2024 15:39
- 31 January 2024, 13:22
On 31 January, two pro-government websites (Qafqazinfo.az, Oxu.az) published a second series of critical materials against the Internet resources "Abzas-Media", "Toplum.TV" and the "Baku School of Journalism".
The OSCE/ODIHR EOM has released an interim report on the snap presidential election in Azerbaijan, scheduled for 7 February. On 7 December, the day the early elections were announced, Azerbaijan and Armenia publicly reaffirmed their intention to normalise relations and negotiate a peace treaty based on respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity.
- 31 January 2024, 10:32
The State Department on Tuesday remained tight-lipped on President Joe Biden's retaliation plans against Iran for its proxies' deadly drone attack in Jordan, even after Biden announced that he had made up his mind on how to respond, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
The sixth meeting of the State Commissions of Armenia and Azerbaijan on the delimitation of the borders of the two countries will be held on January 31.
