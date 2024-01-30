Irakli Kobakhidze's Vision: Georgia's Economic Ascent and a Democratic Milestone

In a recent economic manifesto, Irakli Kobakhidze, the leading candidate for the position of Prime Minister in Georgia and former Speaker of Parliament, outlined a comprehensive vision for the country's economic trajectory until 2030. The manifesto asserts that Georgia possesses the potential to significantly narrow the gap with developed European nations, eradicate poverty entirely, and emerge as a high-income country within the next decade. Kobakhidze emphasizes that the key to realizing these aspirations lies in maintaining peace and stability within the nation.

Chairman of the Georgian Parliament, Shalva Papuashvili, expressed his endorsement for Irakli Kobakhidze's candidacy during an interview with Channel One of Georgia. Papuashvili underscored that Kobakhidze's appointment as Prime Minister would mark a noteworthy advancement for Georgian democracy, as it would be the first time a Prime Minister is chosen from within the parliamentary ranks.

Papuashvili highlighted the potential positive impact on the dynamics between the executive and legislative branches. According to him, Kobakhidze's dual role as a key player in both shaping political ideas and managing political processes positions him as a strong and influential figure. This strength, Papuashvili believes, is essential for realizing even more ambitious national development goals. The prospect of a former parliamentarian assuming the Prime Minister's role is seen as a unique and progressive step for Georgian democracy, aligning with European norms.

"If Irakli Kobakhidze assumes the post of Prime Minister, it will be a unique and progressive step for Georgian democracy, since after the transition to a parliamentary system, for the first time in Georgian democracy, the Prime Minister will leave the bowels of parliament," stated Papuashvili. "This will bring relations between the executive branch and Parliament to a qualitatively new level when a former member of parliament becomes Prime Minister. He knows the internal parliamentary discussions differently."

Papuashvili further emphasized that Kobakhidze's familiarity with internal parliamentary discussions would provide a unique and valuable experience for the opposition. He anticipates that this experience could contribute to the ongoing development of Georgian democracy, fostering a more nuanced and collaborative political landscape. Irakli Kobakhidze's potential tenure as Prime Minister is perceived as a promising chapter in Georgia's political evolution, symbolizing both economic ambition and a notable democratic shift.