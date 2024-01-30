A trade union activist accused a policeman of physical pressure

The trial of trade union activist Aykhan Israfilov, accused in the drug case, continued today in the Baku Court of Serious Crimes. During the meeting, two employees of the Narimanov district police Department were questioned as a witness. One of them, Vusal Hasanov, testified that he left for Israfilov's residential address in connection with information about the presence of drugs in his possession.

However, Israfilov told the court that Hasanov had not come to his house and they had already met at the police station. It was Hasanov who exerted physical pressure on him, demanding that he confess.

Lawyer Fariz Namazli asked the policeman why they did not inspect Israfilov's motorcycle during the arrest for drugs. To this, the policeman said that according to his information, the drugs were with Israfilov.

Another interrogated policeman, Fariz Nagiyev, studied with Israfilov at the same school. The policeman advised Israfilov to confess to the discovery of drugs in his possession, promising to note that there was a small dose and only 3 years in prison. Israfilov also testified that the lawyer was present when physically influencing him and videotaping the "discovery" of drugs in his possession, but did not interfere in any way.

The defense filed a motion to request CCTV footage from the Narimanov police and the temporary detention center in order to verify that the lawyer visited these places on August 11 and 12. This petition was filed because the lawyer visited Israfilov only once for a short time. The next court hearing is scheduled for February 27.

* Aykhan Israfilov, a member of the Board of the Confederation of Independent Trade Unions, was arrested in August 2023. He was charged under Article 234.1-1 of the Criminal Code (possession and distribution of drugs), according to which he faces from 3 to 8 years in prison. Israfilov categorically rejects the accusation and links the arrest to his public activities, which was expressed in the protection of the rights of employees of the courier service.