The health of the paralyzed activist worsened in the pre-trial detention center

The health of Famil Khalilov, a paralyzed activist, a first-group disabled person, worsened in the Baku pre-trial detention center-1. He is not allowed to meet with his loved ones, said the wife of the activist Kichikhanym Khalilova. Khalilov can only contact his family by phone. Today he called his wife and said that he felt sick last night. He is being held in a cell with 8 other prisoners. At night, his temperature rose and he suffered from body ache. There is a process of rotting on his hands and ears," the wife said, noting that no help is provided to him in the medical unit.

It was not possible to get a comment from the Main Medical Department of the Ministry of Justice. Khalilov was deported from Sweden a year ago and lost medical care. Despite the paralysis of his hands, Khalilov was active on social networks and wrote on the computer with his toes. He criticized the authorities and called for participation in protest actions.

Khalilov was detained on May 4. The activist with paralyzed hands was charged under Article 234.4.3 (large-scale drug trafficking) of the Criminal Code. He faces up to 12 years in prison.