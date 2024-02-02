The indictment was announced at the trial of Bakhtiyar Hajiyev
The indictment was announced at the trial of Bakhtiyar Hajiyev
The trial in the case of public activist Bakhtiyar Hajiyev continued in the Baku Serious Crimes Court on February 2. The indictment was announced at today's meeting. The prosecutor stated that Hajiyev is charged with acts providing for liability under the Articles: 221 (hooliganism), 289 (contempt of court), 192 (illegal entrepreneurship), 193-1 (legalization of proceeds from crime), 206 (smuggling), 213.1 (tax evasion), 320.1 (forgery of documents) and the use of forged documents (320.2) The Criminal Code of Azerbaijan. According to the totality of the charges, he may face a long term of imprisonment.
After the indictment was announced, the judge asked Hajiyev if he understood the accusation. In response, he said that the legal side is clear, but in fact it is not clear.
Hajiyev asked the prosecutor on what dates he committed the "smuggling" and whether the accusation concerns his structure making transfers.
The judge told Hajiyev that he did not have the right to ask questions to the prosecutor, but noted that these issues would be clarified during the judicial investigation.
Hajiyev denied all the charges against him. Due to the failure of the victim Ulvia Alovlu to appear in court, the trial was postponed to February 16.
* Bakhtiar Hajiyev was detained on December 9, 2022 on charges of hooliganism under Articles 221 and 289 (contempt of court) of the Criminal Code. He was subsequently charged with other charges.
All the charges are fabricated, Hajiyev believes. He is convinced that the reason for the arrest and charges is the criticism of the authorities. Human rights activists recognized him as a political prisoner.
-
-
- Politics
- 2 February 2024 16:07
Politics
-
- 2 February 2024, 17:40
The Election Monitoring and Democracy Studies Center (EMDSC) has released an interim report on observations of the first stage of the early presidential elections – the nomination and registration of candidates, and the campaign. The conclusions are based on interviews conducted by its representatives, official documents and communications, information from open sources and information from registered observers.
-
- 2 February 2024, 16:22
On February 2, the Baku Court of Appeal (BCA) dismissed a complaint against the refusal to transfer “Abzas Media” journalist Elnara Gasimova under house arrest, her lawyer Aisha Abdel Gadir said pointing out the lack of material and procedural grounds for the journalist's detention. The lawyer also pointed out the unjustified search of her documents on February 1 in the Baku pre-trial detention center-1 by employees of the institution after a meeting with Gasimova.
-
- 2 February 2024, 16:07
Azerbaijan is a reliable partner of the European Union and its member states, therefore, the application of double standards and an unfair approach to Azerbaijan do not contribute to the establishment of peace in the region, stated Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Ceyhun Bayramov, receiving Czech Parliament Speaker Markéta Pekarová Adamová on February 2.
-
- 2 February 2024, 14:43
The new edition of the online publication “Abzas Media” is located in Berlin, the new editor-in-chief Leyla Mustafayeva reported. "We don't want to engage in "careful journalism." The publications will be posted on our website, which is blocked in Azerbaijan. Work has already been established in Berlin. We will continue to work with our employees in various countries remotely," Mustafayeva said. According to her, the investigations of “Abzas Media” will also be published by 15 foreign media, which supported the publication.
Leave a review