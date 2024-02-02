The indictment was announced at the trial of Bakhtiyar Hajiyev

The trial in the case of public activist Bakhtiyar Hajiyev continued in the Baku Serious Crimes Court on February 2. The indictment was announced at today's meeting. The prosecutor stated that Hajiyev is charged with acts providing for liability under the Articles: 221 (hooliganism), 289 (contempt of court), 192 (illegal entrepreneurship), 193-1 (legalization of proceeds from crime), 206 (smuggling), 213.1 (tax evasion), 320.1 (forgery of documents) and the use of forged documents (320.2) The Criminal Code of Azerbaijan. According to the totality of the charges, he may face a long term of imprisonment.

After the indictment was announced, the judge asked Hajiyev if he understood the accusation. In response, he said that the legal side is clear, but in fact it is not clear.

Hajiyev asked the prosecutor on what dates he committed the "smuggling" and whether the accusation concerns his structure making transfers.

The judge told Hajiyev that he did not have the right to ask questions to the prosecutor, but noted that these issues would be clarified during the judicial investigation.

Hajiyev denied all the charges against him. Due to the failure of the victim Ulvia Alovlu to appear in court, the trial was postponed to February 16.

* Bakhtiar Hajiyev was detained on December 9, 2022 on charges of hooliganism under Articles 221 and 289 (contempt of court) of the Criminal Code. He was subsequently charged with other charges.

All the charges are fabricated, Hajiyev believes. He is convinced that the reason for the arrest and charges is the criticism of the authorities. Human rights activists recognized him as a political prisoner.