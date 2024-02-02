The Foreign Minister complained to the speaker of the Czech Parliament at PACE
Azerbaijan is a reliable partner of the European Union and its member states, therefore, the application of double standards and an unfair approach to Azerbaijan do not contribute to the establishment of peace in the region, stated Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Ceyhun Bayramov, receiving Czech Parliament Speaker Markéta Pekarová Adamová on February 2.
Bayramov also noted that the adoption of an anti-Azerbaijani decision in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe to deprive the Azerbaijani delegation of its vote "does not serve dialogue."
According to the minister, for the first time in 30 years, real conditions for peace have been created between Azerbaijan and Armenia, therefore, military assistance to Armenia from the EU and some member states is detrimental to the establishment of peace in the South Caucasus.
During the meeting, the importance of mutual visits, constant political dialogue, as well as inter-parliamentary cooperation between the two countries, the existence of bilateral economic relations, especially prospects for cooperation in the fields of energy, green economy, tourism, agriculture, special attention was paid to education, mutual investment and other areas, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
- 2 February 2024, 17:40
The Election Monitoring and Democracy Studies Center (EMDSC) has released an interim report on observations of the first stage of the early presidential elections – the nomination and registration of candidates, and the campaign. The conclusions are based on interviews conducted by its representatives, official documents and communications, information from open sources and information from registered observers.
- 2 February 2024, 16:22
On February 2, the Baku Court of Appeal (BCA) dismissed a complaint against the refusal to transfer “Abzas Media” journalist Elnara Gasimova under house arrest, her lawyer Aisha Abdel Gadir said pointing out the lack of material and procedural grounds for the journalist's detention. The lawyer also pointed out the unjustified search of her documents on February 1 in the Baku pre-trial detention center-1 by employees of the institution after a meeting with Gasimova.
- 2 February 2024, 15:37
The trial in the case of public activist Bakhtiyar Hajiyev continued in the Baku Serious Crimes Court on February 2. The indictment was announced at today's meeting. The prosecutor stated that Hajiyev is charged with acts providing for liability under the Articles: 221 (hooliganism), 289 (contempt of court), 192 (illegal entrepreneurship), 193-1 (legalization of proceeds from crime), 206 (smuggling), 213.1 (tax evasion), 320.1 (forgery of documents) and the use of forged documents (320.2) The Criminal Code of Azerbaijan. According to the totality of the charges, he may face a long term of imprisonment.
- 2 February 2024, 14:43
The new edition of the online publication “Abzas Media” is located in Berlin, the new editor-in-chief Leyla Mustafayeva reported. "We don't want to engage in "careful journalism." The publications will be posted on our website, which is blocked in Azerbaijan. Work has already been established in Berlin. We will continue to work with our employees in various countries remotely," Mustafayeva said. According to her, the investigations of “Abzas Media” will also be published by 15 foreign media, which supported the publication.
