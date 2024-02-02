The Foreign Minister complained to the speaker of the Czech Parliament at PACE

Azerbaijan is a reliable partner of the European Union and its member states, therefore, the application of double standards and an unfair approach to Azerbaijan do not contribute to the establishment of peace in the region, stated Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Ceyhun Bayramov, receiving Czech Parliament Speaker Markéta Pekarová Adamová on February 2.

Bayramov also noted that the adoption of an anti-Azerbaijani decision in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe to deprive the Azerbaijani delegation of its vote "does not serve dialogue."

According to the minister, for the first time in 30 years, real conditions for peace have been created between Azerbaijan and Armenia, therefore, military assistance to Armenia from the EU and some member states is detrimental to the establishment of peace in the South Caucasus.

During the meeting, the importance of mutual visits, constant political dialogue, as well as inter-parliamentary cooperation between the two countries, the existence of bilateral economic relations, especially prospects for cooperation in the fields of energy, green economy, tourism, agriculture, special attention was paid to education, mutual investment and other areas, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.