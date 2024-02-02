  • contact.az Contact
  • Baku
  • Clear10 C
  • Saturday, 3 February 2024
    • flag_AZ
    • flag_RU

Last update

(11 hours ago)
The weather on Saturday

The weather on Saturday

A- A A+
AZ RU
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

The weather on Saturday

The weather in Baku and Absheron will be changeable, with no precipitation; fog in some  places in the morning and evening, and southwesterly moderate wind.  The air temperature at night is +1+4, during the day it will be +6+9.

No precipitation is expected in the regions of the country, the wind is westerly. The air temperature at night in the lowlands is from -3 to +2 degrees, during the day it will be +7+12. In the mountains at night -5-10 frost, in the daytime 0-5 below zero; and ice on the roads at night.

Leave a review

Social

  • Is the proposal "Pay into the budget and shorten the term of military service" good?… Social
    • 2 February 2024, 16:35

    Is the proposal "Pay into the budget and shorten the term of military service" good?…

    In a recent session of the Milli Majlis, Azerbaijan's Parliament, Member of Parliament Elnur Allahverdiyev proposed a significant change to the country's military conscription system – offering citizens the option to pay money in exchange for a reduction in the length of military service. Allahverdiyev cited the global trend, including the example of Azerbaijan's strategic ally Turkey, where a similar system is reportedly in place.

    Read more
  • Satisfied and dissatisfied with the OSCE election report... Social
    • 1 February 2024, 16:43

    Satisfied and dissatisfied with the OSCE election report...

    In a polarizing turn of events, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) Election Observation Mission's midterm report on Azerbaijan's early presidential elections has ignited varied responses from stakeholders.

    Read more
  • Indian pilots hurried to get to Baku Social
    • 1 February 2024, 16:09

    Indian pilots hurried to get to Baku

    An unauthorized departure of an IndiGo Airlines flight from Delhi to Baku on January 28 has prompted an investigation, as reported by Indian media. Flight No. 6E 1803, en route from Delhi to Baku, reportedly witnessed the pilots disregarding instructions from the Air Traffic Control Service (ATC) regarding the established departure queue. For reasons yet unknown, the aircraft ascended without proper permission.

    Read more
  • The campaign "White Suits Girls Best" has received an award from international journalists! Social
    • 1 February 2024, 16:04

    The campaign "White Suits Girls Best" has received an award from international journalists!

    The joint project of Azercell and the Judo Federation of Azerbaijan has been honored with the "Epica Awards," marking the first time in the history of advertising and marketing in Azerbaijan for this award. The "White Suits Girls Best" project received medals in two categories at the Epica Awards festival, judged by 115 journalists specializing in marketing and communications. The project won a silver award in the "Communications and Public Services" category and the bronze in the "Sports Advertising Campaign" category. It is worth noting that this is the first time a project representing Azerbaijan has been honored at this festival.

    Read more

Prezidentin AŞPA-ya və Ermənistana xəbərdarlığı... – Rauf Mirqədirov Çətin sualda


Əziz Bakı şəhəri sakini!

Siz də Qlobal İqlim Dəyişmələri ilə mübarizəyə öz töhfənizi verə bilərsiniz

Dear resident of Baku city!
You too can contribute to the fight against Global Climate Change

Дорогой житель города Баку!
Вы тоже можете внести свой вклад в борьбу с глобальным изменением климата

Follow us on social networks

News Line