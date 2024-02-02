The weather on Saturday
The weather in Baku and Absheron will be changeable, with no precipitation; fog in some places in the morning and evening, and southwesterly moderate wind. The air temperature at night is +1+4, during the day it will be +6+9.
No precipitation is expected in the regions of the country, the wind is westerly. The air temperature at night in the lowlands is from -3 to +2 degrees, during the day it will be +7+12. In the mountains at night -5-10 frost, in the daytime 0-5 below zero; and ice on the roads at night.
Social
- 2 February 2024, 16:35
In a recent session of the Milli Majlis, Azerbaijan's Parliament, Member of Parliament Elnur Allahverdiyev proposed a significant change to the country's military conscription system – offering citizens the option to pay money in exchange for a reduction in the length of military service. Allahverdiyev cited the global trend, including the example of Azerbaijan's strategic ally Turkey, where a similar system is reportedly in place.
- 1 February 2024, 16:43
In a polarizing turn of events, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) Election Observation Mission's midterm report on Azerbaijan's early presidential elections has ignited varied responses from stakeholders.
- 1 February 2024, 16:09
An unauthorized departure of an IndiGo Airlines flight from Delhi to Baku on January 28 has prompted an investigation, as reported by Indian media. Flight No. 6E 1803, en route from Delhi to Baku, reportedly witnessed the pilots disregarding instructions from the Air Traffic Control Service (ATC) regarding the established departure queue. For reasons yet unknown, the aircraft ascended without proper permission.
- 1 February 2024, 16:04
The joint project of Azercell and the Judo Federation of Azerbaijan has been honored with the "Epica Awards," marking the first time in the history of advertising and marketing in Azerbaijan for this award. The "White Suits Girls Best" project received medals in two categories at the Epica Awards festival, judged by 115 journalists specializing in marketing and communications. The project won a silver award in the "Communications and Public Services" category and the bronze in the "Sports Advertising Campaign" category. It is worth noting that this is the first time a project representing Azerbaijan has been honored at this festival.
