The weather on Saturday

The weather in Baku and Absheron will be changeable, with no precipitation; fog in some places in the morning and evening, and southwesterly moderate wind. The air temperature at night is +1+4, during the day it will be +6+9.

No precipitation is expected in the regions of the country, the wind is westerly. The air temperature at night in the lowlands is from -3 to +2 degrees, during the day it will be +7+12. In the mountains at night -5-10 frost, in the daytime 0-5 below zero; and ice on the roads at night.