The International Human Rights Coalition called for the release of Mammadli and other political prisoners

The International Observatory for the Protection of Human Rights Defenders has called for the release of Anar Mammadli and other political prisoners in Azerbaijan. The petition, signed by 30 civil society organizations belonging to the Observatory, calls on the Azerbaijani authorities to drop all charges against Anar Mammadli, stop the persecution of independent voices in the country and unconditionally release all political prisoners.

The authors of the appeal also demand to respect and protect the rights of independent civil society and the media, which fulfill their legitimate role in society.

It also calls on the UN and the Council of Europe, as well as EU institutions and all "like-minded states" to use the upcoming COP29 climate conference in Baku to influence the Azerbaijani authorities in order to put an end to the persecution of critical voices. According to local human rights activists, the number of political prisoners in Azerbaijan reaches almost 300.

* The Observatory for the Protection of Human Rights Defenders is a joint project of the World Organization against Torture and the International Federation of Human Rights (FIDH).