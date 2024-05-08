Court left Anar Mammadli under arrest
On 8 May, the Khatai district court of Baku did not satisfy the petition to transfer well-known human rights defender in the field of elections Anar Mammadli under house arrest. This was reported to Turan by his lawyer Elmar Suleymanov.
He pointed to the absence of any material and procedural grounds for Mammadli's detention.
Mammadli is a well-known human rights activist, he does not intend to hide from the investigation. In addition, he has a young child in his care and elderly parents with health problems.
‘Regretfully, the court did not take into account our arguments and left the petition without satisfaction,’ the defense lawyer said. The defense will appeal against the arrest.
It should be reminded that Mammadli was detained on 29 April. The next day he was charged under Article 206.3.2 (smuggling by a group of persons by prior conspiracy) of the Criminal Code. He is involved in the "Abzas Media" case.
At present, 8 people are arrested on this case, including Mammadli.
Members of the National Preventive Group under the Ombudwosman of Azerbaijan visited journalists and activists in the Baku pre-trial detention center-1, the press service of the office of the Commissioner for Human Rights reports.
Yesterday, Aliza Bin-Noun, Political Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Jerusalem, held talks at the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry and the presidential administration. "I held fruitful interministerial consultations with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Fariz Rzayev. Our strong bilateral relations have been thoroughly discussed in search of ways to further develop them.
The International Observatory for the Protection of Human Rights Defenders has called for the release of Anar Mammadli and other political prisoners in Azerbaijan. The petition, signed by 30 civil society organizations belonging to the Observatory, calls on the Azerbaijani authorities to drop all charges against Anar Mammadli, stop the persecution of independent voices in the country and unconditionally release all political prisoners.
Presidents of Azerbaijan and Bulgaria Ilham Aliyev and Rumen Radev signed a joint declaration on strengthening strategic partnership between the two countries at the end of talks in Baku on 8 May.
