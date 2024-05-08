Court left Anar Mammadli under arrest

On 8 May, the Khatai district court of Baku did not satisfy the petition to transfer well-known human rights defender in the field of elections Anar Mammadli under house arrest. This was reported to Turan by his lawyer Elmar Suleymanov.

He pointed to the absence of any material and procedural grounds for Mammadli's detention.

Mammadli is a well-known human rights activist, he does not intend to hide from the investigation. In addition, he has a young child in his care and elderly parents with health problems.

‘Regretfully, the court did not take into account our arguments and left the petition without satisfaction,’ the defense lawyer said. The defense will appeal against the arrest.

It should be reminded that Mammadli was detained on 29 April. The next day he was charged under Article 206.3.2 (smuggling by a group of persons by prior conspiracy) of the Criminal Code. He is involved in the "Abzas Media" case.

At present, 8 people are arrested on this case, including Mammadli.