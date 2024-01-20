The investigation against the Karabakh separatists is conducted in line with international conventions – K.Aliyev
The investigation into the detained Karabakh separatists continues in line with international conventions, Azerbaijani Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev told reporters today. He stressed that these individuals carried out illegal actions against the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, actually submitting to Armenia.
"Extensive investigative activities are currently underway. There is a lot of work. The investigative actions are carried out in accordance with the requirements of all international conventions and the national legislation of Azerbaijan," Aliyev said. After the preliminary investigation is completed, the final charges will be brought against the arrested and the case will be transferred to the court for consideration, he added.
Upon completion of the anti-terrorist operation on September 19-20, 2023 in Karabakh, Azerbaijani law enforcement agencies detained three former leaders of the separatist regime, Araik Harutyunyan, Bako Sahakyan and Arkady Ghukasyan, former so-called "minister of State" Ruben Vardanyan, "Speaker of Parliament" David Ishkhanyan, ex-"Minister of Foreign Affairs" David Babayan, ex-"minister defense" by Levon Mnatsakanyan and the so-called "deputy commander of the army" Davit Manukyan.
They are charged with starting a war, terrorism, violation of humanitarian law during military operations, premeditated murders, creation of illegal armed groups, etc.
