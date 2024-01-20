In connection with the fire in the furniture shop, the investigation is considering several versions

The investigation is considering several versions in connection with the causes of the explosion and fire in a furniture workshop in the Binagadi district of Baku, Azerbaijani Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev told reporters today. According to him, all necessary inspections have been appointed, and the actions of those responsible are being investigated.

On January 15, as a results of explosion followed by a fire in a furniture workshop in the Binagadi district of Baku, 9 people were killed and 24 others were injured. Three people were pulled out of the rubble alive.

The Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan has filed a lawsuit under the Article on violation of fire safety rules and under the Article on negligence resulting in the death of two or more persons.