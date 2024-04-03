The Israeli Embassy in Baku denied reports of the evacuation
The Israeli Embassy in Baku is operating as usual. The embassy informed Turan about this in response to a request to comment on media reports about the evacuation of the Israeli embassies in Baku and Abu Dhabi. A message about this appeared on the Sputnik-Armenia website, which refers to Iranian telegram channels close to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and, in particular, Sepah Pasdaran.
The publication of this channel calls for a strike on "Israeli facilities in Azerbaijan."
The United States on Wednesday reacted to reports that Georgian ruling party is planning to reintroduce a controversial "foreign agent" bill, which was pulled last year amid massive protests over concerns that the legislation, which mirrored a similar law in Russia, would push the country toward authoritarianism.
- 4 April 2024, 09:13
The United States on Wednesday backed ongoing peace efforts in the South Caucasus which it believes would bring “economic benefits to the entire region” and said the trilateral Armenia-EU-U.S. summit will take place as planned, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on April 3.
The Nakhchivan Serious Crimes Court, chaired by Huseyn Mammadov, sentenced the former head of the Nakhchivan Penitentiary Service, Major General of Justice Tofig Hasanov to 10 years in prison. According to the verdict, a submission will be sent to revoke Hasanov's title of Major General of Justice and the medal "For the Fatherland".
