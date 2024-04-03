The Israeli Embassy in Baku denied reports of the evacuation

The Israeli Embassy in Baku is operating as usual. The embassy informed Turan about this in response to a request to comment on media reports about the evacuation of the Israeli embassies in Baku and Abu Dhabi. A message about this appeared on the Sputnik-Armenia website, which refers to Iranian telegram channels close to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and, in particular, Sepah Pasdaran.

The publication of this channel calls for a strike on "Israeli facilities in Azerbaijan."