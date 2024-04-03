    • flag_AZ
The Israeli Embassy in Baku denied reports of the evacuation

The Israeli Embassy in Baku denied reports of the evacuation

The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

The Israeli Embassy in Baku denied reports of the evacuation

The Israeli Embassy in Baku is operating as usual. The embassy informed Turan about this in response to a request to comment on media reports about the evacuation of the Israeli embassies in Baku and Abu Dhabi. A message about this appeared on the Sputnik-Armenia website, which refers to Iranian telegram channels close to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and, in particular, Sepah Pasdaran.

The publication of this channel calls for a strike on "Israeli facilities in Azerbaijan."

