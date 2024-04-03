The visit of the President of the Congo to Azerbaijan has begun
President of the Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso arrived in Azerbaijan on an official visit on April 3. First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyubov and Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov met him at the Baku airport. The program of the Congolese leader's stay is not reported.
Politics
The United States on Wednesday reacted to reports that Georgian ruling party is planning to reintroduce a controversial "foreign agent" bill, which was pulled last year amid massive protests over concerns that the legislation, which mirrored a similar law in Russia, would push the country toward authoritarianism.
- 4 April 2024, 09:13
The United States on Wednesday backed ongoing peace efforts in the South Caucasus which it believes would bring “economic benefits to the entire region” and said the trilateral Armenia-EU-U.S. summit will take place as planned, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on April 3.
The Nakhchivan Serious Crimes Court, chaired by Huseyn Mammadov, sentenced the former head of the Nakhchivan Penitentiary Service, Major General of Justice Tofig Hasanov to 10 years in prison. According to the verdict, a submission will be sent to revoke Hasanov's title of Major General of Justice and the medal "For the Fatherland".
