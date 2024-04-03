    • flag_AZ
The visit of the President of the Congo to Azerbaijan has begun

President of the Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso arrived in Azerbaijan on an official visit on April 3. First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyubov and Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov met him  at the Baku airport. The program of the Congolese leader's stay is not reported.

