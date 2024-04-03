The Pardon Commission has resumed its work
The Pardon Commission has resumed its work
The Commission on Pardons under the President of Azerbaijan resumed its work on April 3. At today's meeting, over 100 clemency petitions received from those sentenced to imprisonment were considered, commission member Alimamed Nuriyev said. According to him, the commission will continue its work in the coming weeks, but did not specify the timing of a possible pardon. After the adoption of the Constitution of Azerbaijan in 1995, 69 pardon orders were signed in the country, which affected 9,308 people.
Politics
-
The United States on Wednesday reacted to reports that Georgian ruling party is planning to reintroduce a controversial "foreign agent" bill, which was pulled last year amid massive protests over concerns that the legislation, which mirrored a similar law in Russia, would push the country toward authoritarianism.
-
- 4 April 2024, 09:13
The United States on Wednesday backed ongoing peace efforts in the South Caucasus which it believes would bring “economic benefits to the entire region” and said the trilateral Armenia-EU-U.S. summit will take place as planned, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
-
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on April 3.
-
The Nakhchivan Serious Crimes Court, chaired by Huseyn Mammadov, sentenced the former head of the Nakhchivan Penitentiary Service, Major General of Justice Tofig Hasanov to 10 years in prison. According to the verdict, a submission will be sent to revoke Hasanov's title of Major General of Justice and the medal "For the Fatherland".
Leave a review