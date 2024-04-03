    • flag_AZ
    • flag_RU

Last update

(12 minutes ago)
The Pardon Commission has resumed its work

The Pardon Commission has resumed its work

A- A A+
AZ RU
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

The Pardon Commission has resumed its work

The Commission on Pardons under the President of Azerbaijan resumed its work on April 3. At today's meeting, over 100 clemency petitions received from those sentenced to imprisonment were considered, commission member Alimamed Nuriyev said. According to him, the commission will continue its work in the coming weeks, but did not specify the timing of a possible pardon. After the adoption of the Constitution of Azerbaijan in 1995, 69 pardon orders were signed in the country, which affected 9,308 people.

Leave a review

Politics

Türkiyədəki bələdiyyə seçkilərinin nəticələri. Nə dəyişəcək? – Şahin Cəfərli Çətin sualda


InvestPro Azerbaijan Baku & Turkiye Istanbul 2024 – two conferences in one shot

Əziz Bakı şəhəri sakini!

Siz də Qlobal İqlim Dəyişmələri ilə mübarizəyə öz töhfənizi verə bilərsiniz

Dear resident of Baku city!
You too can contribute to the fight against Global Climate Change

Дорогой житель города Баку!
Вы тоже можете внести свой вклад в борьбу с глобальным изменением климата

Follow us on social networks

News Line