The Pardon Commission has resumed its work

The Commission on Pardons under the President of Azerbaijan resumed its work on April 3. At today's meeting, over 100 clemency petitions received from those sentenced to imprisonment were considered, commission member Alimamed Nuriyev said. According to him, the commission will continue its work in the coming weeks, but did not specify the timing of a possible pardon. After the adoption of the Constitution of Azerbaijan in 1995, 69 pardon orders were signed in the country, which affected 9,308 people.