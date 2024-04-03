    • flag_AZ
Wind is expected in Baku, precipitation in the regions

The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

Partly cloudy weather is expected in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula on Thursday, April 4. Precipitation is possible in some places. Northwesterly  gusty wind will weaken by evening. The air temperature at night will be +6 + 11°, during the day +11 + 16 degrees, according to the National Hydrometeorology Service.

Precipitation is expected in the regions of Azerbaijan, intense in  some places, thunderstorms and hail are possible.

In mountainous areas, there is a chance of snow, thunderstorms and hail are not excluded. Fog is expected at night and in the morning. The increasing westerly wind will prevail at times. The air temperature at night in the lowlands will be +7 +11°, during the day it will be +17 +22°. +2 +7° is expected in the mountains at night, +12 +17° in the daytime.

