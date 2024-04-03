Wind is expected in Baku, precipitation in the regions
Wind is expected in Baku, precipitation in the regions
Partly cloudy weather is expected in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula on Thursday, April 4. Precipitation is possible in some places. Northwesterly gusty wind will weaken by evening. The air temperature at night will be +6 + 11°, during the day +11 + 16 degrees, according to the National Hydrometeorology Service.
Precipitation is expected in the regions of Azerbaijan, intense in some places, thunderstorms and hail are possible.
In mountainous areas, there is a chance of snow, thunderstorms and hail are not excluded. Fog is expected at night and in the morning. The increasing westerly wind will prevail at times. The air temperature at night in the lowlands will be +7 +11°, during the day it will be +17 +22°. +2 +7° is expected in the mountains at night, +12 +17° in the daytime.
Social
-
- 3 April 2024, 13:37
The leading mobile operator offers a chance to win valuable gifts! Azercell's Instagram page has surpassed 200,000 followers. Since the company’s official Instagram account inception in 2012, the company has been successfully expanding the page’s audience by delivering informative, interesting, and valuable content.
-
Three foreigners who painted graffiti on Baku metro cars were brought to criminal charges.
-
Amendments to two key laws related to municipalities are currently being discussed in the National Assembly of Azerbaijan. Basically, we are talking about reducing the number of municipalities and their possible unification. Proponents of these amendments argue that such changes are necessary to improve the efficiency of municipal activities. However, against the background of these discussions, the recent municipal elections in Turkey have caused controversy regarding the functioning of self-government bodies in Azerbaijan.
-
- 2 April 2024, 17:45
Three people were injured today as a result of a mine explosion in the village of Chili in the Terter region, a joint statement by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan and ANAMA.
Leave a review