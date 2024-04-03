    • flag_AZ
  The former head of the Nakhchivan Penitentiary Service was sentenced to 10 years in prison
The former head of the Nakhchivan Penitentiary Service was sentenced to 10 years in prison

The former head of the Nakhchivan Penitentiary Service was sentenced to 10 years in prison

The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

The former head of the Nakhchivan Penitentiary Service was sentenced to 10 years in prison

The Nakhchivan Serious Crimes Court, chaired by Huseyn Mammadov, sentenced the former head of the Nakhchivan Penitentiary Service, Major General of Justice Tofig Hasanov to 10 years in prison.  According to the verdict, a submission will be sent to revoke Hasanov's title of Major General of Justice and the medal "For the Fatherland".

Tofiq Hasanov was arrested in January 2023 by the State Security Service on charges under Articles 179 (embezzlement causing significant damage) and 311 (large-scale bribery.)

1 comment

  • Тогрул

    2024-04-03

    При особом желание по этим статьям можно привлечь любого работника пенитанциарной системы мздоимства. Что не является странным после ареста мздоимство не прекращалось не на минуту.

    Cavab ver

Leave a review

Politics

