The issue of the Armenian-Azerbaijani settlement will be considered at the meeting of the Council of Ministers of the European Union

On Monday, a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the European Union chaired by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security, Josep Borrell, is taking place in Brussels.

Among other issues, Borrel will assess the current situation in relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan and note the need to step up efforts to normalize relations, the message of the EU said.