The REAL party discusses the pre-election situation with a representative of the OSCE ODIHR

On Monday, the Chairman of the political committee of the “Republican Alternative” (REAL) party Ilgar Mammadov met with the head of the OSCE/ODIHR observation mission for the early presidential elections in Azerbaijan, Eoghan Murphy and members of his team. The parties discussed the pre-election situation in the country, including the political and legal environment, the statement of the Party.

Mammadov stressed that the parliamentary elections to be held in a few months, are of greater importance for REAL. He noted that REAL called on voters to take part in the presidential elections, the purpose of this appeal is the preparatory participation of citizens in the parliamentary elections.