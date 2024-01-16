The journalist is kept in a cell under video surveillance – lawyer
The journalist is kept in a cell under video surveillance – lawyer
Journalist Elnara Gasimova, who was detained by the police the day before, is being held in the temporary detention facility of the Khatai district police department under video surveillance. In addition, she was taken to court in handcuffs, the lawyer of the journalist Aisha Abdel Gadir told Turan. In this regard, she sent a complaint to the Ombudswoman, but the office of the Ombudswoman states that they have not received such a complaint.
"In the temporary detention facility Gasimova was told that there is no video surveillance in the cells for women. However, we saw on the monitor that there are video surveillance cameras there. For this reason, the journalist was forced to change clothes in the toilet before taking her to court," the lawyer noted.
She also believes that the journalist was unreasonably taken to court in handcuffs on January 15. Handcuffs can only be put on in case of insubordination, which was not the case in this case. The lawyer noted that Gasimova will be transferred to a pre-trial detention center today. The press service of the Turan Ombudsman's office said that they had not received complaints about violations of Gasimova's rights. The Interior Ministry could not be reached for comment.
Elnara Gasimova was detained on January 13 as a suspect under Article 206.3.2 (smuggling by prior agreement of persons) of the Criminal Code. On January 15, the court chose a preventive measure against her in the form of arrest for a period of 3 months. She became the sixth journalist and media worker involved in the “Abzas Media” case.
Politics
-
- 16 January 2024, 23:51
The United States said on Tuesday once again urged the Azerbaijani government to respect the human rights and fundamental freedoms of all, including those exercising freedom of expression, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
-
- 16 January 2024, 23:46
The Head of the EU mission to Azerbaijan Peter Michalco critisized recent pressure on journalists in Azerbaijan.
-
- 16 January 2024, 19:40
Journalist Shahin Rzayev, who was administratively arrested on January 15 for 15 days on charges of “petty hooliganism,” was released this evening.
-
- 16 January 2024, 16:51
The Azerbaijani Civil Coalition in Exile (AZEX), represented by the Institute for Human Rights (IHR) and the Institute for Freedom of Reporters' Safety (RFSI), condemned the Azerbaijani authorities for a wave of repression against journalists, human rights defenders and opposition activists on the eve of the early presidential elections of Azerbaijan.
Leave a review