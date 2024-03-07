The lawyer is not allowed to meet with the detained employee of “Toplum TV”

Lawyer Nemat Kerimli cannot meet with Mushvig Jabbar, the employee of the “Toplum TV” who was detained on March 6. The lawyer told Turan that Jabbar's family had signed a contract with him to protect the rights of a journalist. In the morning on March 7, the lawyer presented himself with a warrant at the Baku city police headquarters, but he was not allowed to see his client.

"The investigator's permission is needed for the meeting. I was told that the investigator was not at his workplace. The investigator does not respond to calls," the lawyer said.

The Interior Ministry could not be reached for comment.