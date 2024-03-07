CMD issued fatwa to mark Ramazan onset
CMD issued fatwa to mark Ramazan onset
The Council of Caddies of the Caucasus Muslims Department (CMD) has issued a fatwa on the occasion of the onset of Ramadan month.
It specifies the daily schedule of the beginning and the end of fasting during Ramadan.
The first day of Ramadan this year falls on 11 March.
The nights of al-Qadr (Predestination) will be on 28, 30 March, 1 and 5 April. It is believed that the Quran was sent down on one of these days.
The festival of Ramadan will be celebrated on 10-11 April.
Due to rearrangements in the calendar of working days and days off, five consecutive days - from 10 to 14 April will be non-working days.
During the whole month of Ramadan, from sunrise to sunset Muslims observe strict fasting: they refuse from water and food during daylight hours.
The end of Ramadan is marked by the Fitrah holiday on the occasion of the end of fasting. On this day festive tables are set, relatives, neighbours and acquaintances (irrespective of their religion) are treated. Giving alms is an obligatory condition of Ramazan. Also on holidays it is customary to visit graves of relatives.
Social
-
- 8 March 2024, 00:37
On March 7, in the first match of the 1/8 final stage of the Europa League in Baku, "Qarabag" FC drew 2:2 with the German "Bayer" team.
-
- 7 March 2024, 17:00
On March 6, at 06:30, Azerbaijani border guards of the Goradiz border post stopped another attempt to smuggle drugs from Iran. During the search measures, border guards seized 11 kg. 250 grams of marijuana, the Azerbaijani Border Service reported on Thursday. An investigation is ongoing.
-
- 7 March 2024, 15:58
The new solution will facilitate the organization, management, and monitoring of field operations, and accelerate the transition to a digital environment for companies Azercell, following its strategic aim of "Easing Connectivity, Empowering Lives" introduces the "Mobile Team Management" solution to enhance communication in business. This platform offers business entities innovative tools that simplify field operations, optimize team collaboration, streamline business productivity, and increase overall customer satisfaction.
-
- 7 March 2024, 15:00
On Friday, March 8, the weather in Baku and Absheron will be changeable, precipitation is possible in the morning and evening. The wind is north-westerly, gusty. The air temperature at night is +3+6, during the day it will be +6+10 degrees.
Leave a review