CMD issued fatwa to mark Ramazan onset

The Council of Caddies of the Caucasus Muslims Department (CMD) has issued a fatwa on the occasion of the onset of Ramadan month.

It specifies the daily schedule of the beginning and the end of fasting during Ramadan.

The first day of Ramadan this year falls on 11 March.

The nights of al-Qadr (Predestination) will be on 28, 30 March, 1 and 5 April. It is believed that the Quran was sent down on one of these days.

The festival of Ramadan will be celebrated on 10-11 April.

Due to rearrangements in the calendar of working days and days off, five consecutive days - from 10 to 14 April will be non-working days.

During the whole month of Ramadan, from sunrise to sunset Muslims observe strict fasting: they refuse from water and food during daylight hours.

The end of Ramadan is marked by the Fitrah holiday on the occasion of the end of fasting. On this day festive tables are set, relatives, neighbours and acquaintances (irrespective of their religion) are treated. Giving alms is an obligatory condition of Ramazan. Also on holidays it is customary to visit graves of relatives.