It was predicted that the queue would reach Toplum TV

The detention of journalists and the sealing of media offices without concrete evidence or legal basis have sparked widespread condemnation. MP Agil Abbas, in an interview with Turan, emphasized the importance of due process and cautioned against arbitrary closures of media outlets, urging for a fair investigation before any decisive action is taken.

Rufat Safarov, co-founder of the human rights organization Line of Defense, expressed concern about attacks on public television in a commentary for Radio Azadlig, emphasizing its crucial role in providing a platform for the expression of opposition opinions. He views the current criminal case as a thinly veiled attempt to silence critical media and suppress civil society initiatives such as the III Republican Platform.

The recent crackdown comes amidst a backdrop of escalating pressure on independent media in Azerbaijan. Since late 2023, at least 10 journalists, including prominent figures from "AbzasMedia," have been detained and arrested under charges of smuggling. However, many within the journalistic community view these arrests as politically motivated attempts to intimidate and silence dissenting voices.

The use of vague legal charges, such as smuggling, to target journalists reflects a concerning trend of weaponizing the legal system to suppress freedom of expression. The severity of potential sentences under Article 206.3.2 of the Criminal Code underscores the risks faced by journalists who dare to challenge the status quo.

The targeting of journalists and media outlets represents a grave threat to democracy and human rights in Azerbaijan. The government's crackdown on independent media not only undermines the principles of free speech but also erodes public trust in democratic institutions. It is imperative for the international community to closely monitor the situation and exert pressure on Azerbaijani authorities to uphold press freedom and respect the rights of journalists.

In conclusion, the recent spate of arrests and searches targeting journalists and media outlets in Azerbaijan raises serious concerns about the state of press freedom and democracy in the country. The arbitrary use of legal charges to silence dissenting voices highlights the urgent need for reform and international scrutiny to safeguard fundamental rights and freedoms.