The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia and Azerbaijan agreed to continue cooperation
In a bilateral agreement, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation inked a "Plan of joint activities of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Civil Defense, Emergencies and Disaster Relief for 2024-2026" in Baku on Wednesday. The heads of the respective departments, Kamaleddin Heydarov and Alexander Kurenkov, formalized the collaboration.
Minister Heydarov highlighted the pivotal role played by Russia in facilitating the activities of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Emergency Situations through personnel training and the provision of specialized equipment. During a meeting with his Russian counterpart, Heydarov emphasized the solid foundation laid by the existing legal framework between Baku and Moscow, and he underscored that the relations between the two nations are built on the principle of mutual respect.
Minister Kurenkov reciprocated the sentiment, emphasizing the significance the Russian Federation places on cooperation with Azerbaijan in the realm of emergency response. Notably, he disclosed that, within the past year, over 60 Azerbaijani specialists have undergone training at the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations as part of their collaborative efforts.
Since the onset of 2021, personnel from the Ministries of Emergency Situations of Russia and Azerbaijan have jointly engaged in operations to clear mines and unexploded ordnance from Azerbaijani territories that were liberated from occupation.
